Expired health certificates extended

The processing center at the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Environmental Health remains closed until further notice, leaving many to wonder about the status of applying for and renewing health certificates.

New applications for health certificates will not be accepted because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Health certificates that have expired or are expiring between Feb. 16 and May 5 will continue to be valid until further notice, according to the Joint Information Center.

Refresher and Interim Food Safety Health Certificate training courses, which were scheduled for March 16 to May 5, will be rescheduled to another date with no additional fees.

Employers with employees who possess an interim-new health certificate are to be overseen by a manager or supervisor with a manager's certification to ensure employees are given supervision in food safety practices while at work.

The JIC reminds the public not to visit the Division of Environmental Health or Northern Region Community Health Center for inquiries about health certificates, sanitary permits or controlled substances registrations.