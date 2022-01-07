Legacy Professionals LLP announced that Edison Uschold, CPA, has been promoted to principal as of Jan. 1. Uschold works out of the firm’s Westchester, Illinois, office and specializes in auditing employee benefit plans and labor organizations, the firm stated in a press release.

Uschold grew up in Dededo and attended Santa Barbara Catholic School and Father Dueñas Memorial School. He is the son of Eduardo and Sonia Uschold and is a 2006 graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Legacy Professionals is a certified public accounting firm headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, with offices in Edina, Minnesota, and Schererville, Indiana. Legacy’s 27 partners and principals and more than 150 professionals provide audit, accounting and tax services to employee benefit plans, labor organizations, not-for-profit organizations, governmental entities, medium-sized corporations, partnerships and sole proprietorships, the firm stated in the release.