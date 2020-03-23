The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued the first emergency use of COVID-19 test kits that clinics and urgent care centers can use.

This cuts the wait time and skips the need for more lengthy laboratory testing, the FDA stated Sunday in a release.

The authorized test kit is specifically for the Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test.

"The test we're authorizing today will be able to provide Americans with results within hours, rather than days like the existing tests, and the company plans to roll it out by March 30, which is an incredibly rapid timeline for such an effort. With new tools like point-of-care diagnostics, we are moving into a new phase of testing, where tests will be much more easily accessible to Americans who need them," said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

"With the development of point-of-care diagnostics, Americans who need tests will be able to get results faster than ever before. More and more options for reliable, convenient testing are becoming available at an incredibly rapid pace, thanks to the hard work of our FDA team and the ingenuity of American industry."

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn called it "an important step" in expanding the availability of testing and rapid results.

"Point-of-care testing means that results are delivered to patients in the patient care settings, like hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms, instead of samples being sent to a laboratory," Hahn said. "With today's authorization, there is now an option for testing at the point of care, which enables patient access to more immediate results."

Fraudulent test kits being peddled for home use

The FDA also has warned consumers not to fall prey to fraudulent test kits or medication touted as a COVID-19 cure.

"We want to alert the American public that, at this time, the FDA has not authorized any test that is available to purchase for testing yourself at home for COVID-19."