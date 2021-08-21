Calvo’s SelectCare, underwritten by, Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance, has finalized the annual renewal of its Federal Employee Health Benefits program benefits and rates with the Office of Personnel Management for 2022, according to a media release from Calvo's SelectCare.

“We are excited to continue providing our health plans which include an expanded network of providers and services to federal employees and annuitants on Guam and the CNMI," said Frank J. Campillo, health plan administrator for Calvo's SelectCare. "We have seen a substantial growth in our federal member population through the years and we look forward to continue expanding the membership.”

Calvo’s Insurance serves as managing agent and the third party administrator for Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance Limited; a Guam-chartered insurance company and a subsidiary of Tokio Marine holdings. Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance is the only health insurance carrier on Guam rated by AM Best and accredited by AAAHC, according to the release.

“The last 20-plus years have been one of developing consistent quality services and medical access to a comprehensive local and national medical network that now includes over 1.1 million providers through the UnitedHealthcare PPO network in the U.S. mainland, Campillo said. "Our personal approach to providing access to quality care and our unparalleled services to our customers has enabled us to build long-lasting relationships with them. The expanded provider network and benefits such as discounts on air ambulance services provide potentially life-saving options to our members."

Calvo's SelectCare was launched in 2000.

“A strong testament to our services is that most medical clinics and providers on Guam insure with our health plan. We look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship with the federal employees and annuitants,” Campillo said.

The company will offer federal employees and annuitants in Guam, CNMI and Palau the opportunity to learn more about the SelectCare health plans during “Open Season” later this year.