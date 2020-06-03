Federal loans for Guam small businesses' payroll reach $304M

Nearly $304 million in federal forgivable loans have been distributed among 70% of Guam's small businesses, allowing them to keep their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is based on compiled data from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which administers the Paycheck Protection Program.

From restaurants to beauty shops, the PPP loan allowed 2,458 of Guam's 3,493 small businesses to keep their payroll and business running.

SBA will forgive the PPP loans if the small business keeps all employees on the payroll or quickly rehired employees at their current wage, and at least 75% of the money is used for payroll. Businesses have eight weeks to spend the funds.

For many on Guam, the PPP loan is a lifeline. But there are lingering concerns.

Tessie Bordallo, owner of Terry's Local Comfort Food, on Tuesday said her restaurant in the tourist district of Tumon obtained a PPP loan to help the restaurant continue to operate, although it is still limited to to-go service because Tumon remains a ghost town.

Even with the PPP loan money at hand, she said it doesn't make sense to bring 20 staff members back in when there is little business going on.

The restaurant's local customers, mostly hotel and tourism industry employees, are still on furlough. There are no tourists.

Now, Bordallo is waiting for further changes to rules and law regarding the PPP, so she can stretch the use of the loan money beyond eight weeks.

"This crisis is taking longer than expected," she said. "Until Tumon is revived, we won't be able to see business activity picking up."

The U.S. House of Representatives last week passed a bill that seeks to extend the time in which small businesses need to spend funds, and alter the rule that they must spend 75% of the funds on payroll for full forgiveness. The bill would reduce that level to 60%.

The bill still needs to pass the U.S. Senate before it reaches the president for consideration.

1st and 2nd rounds of funding

Before the initial PPP ran out of funding, 508 Guam small businesses were able to access $102.4 million in forgivable loans.

Now, the second round of PPP funding has so far given 1,950 additional small businesses access to about $191.53 million as of May 30, the latest data from SBA shows. PPP loans are still available.

The new total of $303.93 million for Guam's small businesses shows an increase from the previous week's $295 million.

As of May 30, there had also been 258 small businesses on Guam that gained access to nearly $18.13 million in Economic Injury Disaster Loans, also from SBA.