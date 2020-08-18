FHB: Banking services continue

First Hawaiian Bank's Guam branches are open.

With the Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s recent announcement of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, banks are considered an essential business, FHB stated in a press release.

"As such, all First Hawaiian Bank branches will continue to remain open and will offer the complete range of services," FHB stated.

"The bank continues to take extra precautions daily to sanitize the facilities and will manage the number of customers."

FHB branches will be open today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the drive-thru teller will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit FHB’s social media channels and fhb.com for updates, FHB stated.

(Daily Post Staff)