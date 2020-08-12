FHB: Digital portal makes home loan process easy

First Hawaiian Bank on Tuesday announced in a press release the launch of its new online home loan platform that it said makes applying for a residential loan convenient, fast and easy.

The new online home loan application allows current and prospective FHB customers to apply for a new mortgage or a home equity line of credit, or to refinance a current mortgage through a dynamic and intuitive online portal that asks nontechnical questions, making it an efficient, straightforward process, according to the press release. Once the application information is complete, FHB Digital’s online platform will help identify the best loan product for each individual applicant.

A unique feature that streamlines the residential loan application process is the ability to assist applicants with gathering supporting materials and third-party documentation necessary to complete the loan application, including income, asset documentation and bank statements, the bank stated in the release.

“During this time of historically low mortgage rates, FHB Digital’s online portal is a fast and easy way to apply for a home loan,” said Tony Au, executive vice president and residential real estate division manager. “The portal is capable of providing personalized loan options and rates you may qualify for – giving customers the confidence they need to make a smart decision in what can be a daunting process.”

For a limited time, First Hawaiian Bank has special discount offers for first-time homebuyers and applicants looking to refinance their current mortgages, the bank stated in the release. For more information, visit fhb.com/digitalhome.