First Hawaiian Bank announced Dec. 1 in a press release that bank employees and retirees kicked off the holiday giving season with a donation of $932,310 to 38 charities in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan as part of the bank’s annual Kokua Mai employee giving campaign.

Through the bank’s Kokua Mai giving program, employees contribute to causes and charities that are personally meaningful to them, the bank said in the release. Since the program’s inception in 2007, employees and retirees have donated more than $11.3 million through Kokua Mai in support of thousands of people who receive assistance through nonprofit organizations, the bank said in the release.

This year, employees added Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation and YWCA – Oahu as beneficiaries.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

FHB employees remained committed to helping local nonprofit agencies which struggled to keep up with community demands – particularly the needs of vulnerable children and the elderly, as well as the growing number of hungry families, and raised the bar from their collective give in 2021. This year, 99% of the bank’s employees made financial donations to Kokua Mai, which exceeded last year’s record-setting contribution by $22,085. In addition, 250 leadership givers stepped forward with contributions of $1,000 or more, the bank stated in the release.

“Our employee and retiree contributions this year will go a long way in helping our Kokua Mai agencies assist those in our community struggling to make ends meet this holiday season and beyond,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank chairman, president and chief executive officer. “With a 99% employee participation rate, I couldn’t be more pleased with the care that our entire organization brings to our customers and our community.”

The program is run completely by employees with the bank covering all program costs so that 100% of every employee contribution goes to local charities of choice in the communities FHB serves, FHB said in the release. The program includes a variety of fun activities to encourage employees to support their favorite charities through baked goods, shave ice sales and online auctions. This year, Kokua Mai ran from Oct. 3 through Oct. 31 and benefited the following organizations that focus on health, education, self-sufficiency and life-sustaining services:

American Red Cross, Hawaii, Guam & Northern Mariana Islands Chapters

Aloha Harvest

Aloha United Way

Ayuda Foundation

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Hawaii

Blood Bank of Hawaii

Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii

Catholic Charities Hawaii

Child and Family Service

Domestic Violence Action Center

Easter Seals Hawaii

Family Programs Hawaii

Goodwill Industries of Hawaii Inc.

Hale Makua Health Services

Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation

Hawaii Foodbank

Hawaii Island United Way

Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation

HUGS (Help, Understanding and Group Support)

Imua Family Services

Kama`aina Kids

Kauai Hospice

Kauai United Way

Keiki Circles of Love Hawaii

Lanai Community Association

Make-A-Wish Hawaii

Make-A-Wish Guam and Saipan

Maui Foodbank

Maui United Way

Palama Settlement

Partners in Development

Pali Momi Women’s Center (Breast Cancer Prevention and Treatment)

Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation

Salvation Army Hawaii (includes Guam and Saipan Corps)

Special Olympics Hawaii Inc.

Teach for America

Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center

YWCA - Oahu.