FHB launches customizable mobile banking app

First Hawaiian Bank on Thursday announced the launch of its new mobile banking app, available now to customers.

The app provides intuitive account tools that make it easy to track spending, set monthly budgets, aggregate and view all financial accounts in one place, and receive account insights that help customers manage their money, the bank stated in a press release. This overview is customizable, and helps customers set and pursue financial goals.

“We’ve expanded the functionality of First Hawaiian’s mobile app, to go beyond other basic banking apps, so that our customers have easy access to tools to help them better understand and manage their finances,” said First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President and CEO Bob Harrison. “The mobile app is intuitive and customizable to create a more personalized experience, giving our customers the power to take control of their financial lives with practical, day-to-day money management resources along with the ability to get a comprehensive view of all of their financial accounts in one place whether they be at First Hawaiian or other financial institutions.”

Key features of the First Hawaiian Bank mobile app include:

• Account aggregation – All financial accounts can be integrated in one place, even ones held at other financial institutions, including 401Ks, investments accounts, credit cards, mortgage and savings accounts, providing users a complete individualized bird's-eye view of their financial holdings.

• Money Map – The app automatically categorizes all transactions and allows customers to seamlessly manage budget categories to personalize the app for their financial objectives. For example, customers can set a monthly budget and track how much they want to spend on groceries or entertainment. The app will inform them if they are on track with these goals.

• Insights – An automated notification system that provides artificial-intelligence-driven financial insights and advice. It generates an intuitive feed of notifications about the aggregated accounts on the app, and continuously improves through self-learning analytics. Insights will provide assistance with subscription management, category spending notifications, debt payment reminders, duplicate payment notifications, monthly spending comparisons and much more.

FHB customers can download the new app through the Apple App Store or Google Play and get training on how to use FHB Mobile app to reach their goals at fhb.com/mobilevideos.