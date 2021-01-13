Jonei Delgado recently joined FHP Health Center as a registered dietitian to specialize in the dietary needs and assure quality nutritional care of patients with chronic kidney disease, the clinic announced Tuesday. Delgado is a registered dietitian nutritionist returning home to Guam.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in nutritional science from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in nutrition and health science from Ball State University.

Rose Grino, a registered nurse and FHP health care delivery administrator, said, “her knowledge and experience will benefit our patients who are learning how to improve their diets to live healthier, fuller lives.”

Before joining FHP, Delgado was an accredited dietetic intern at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.