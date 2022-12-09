FHP Vision Center and TakeCare moving

The FHP Vision Center and TakeCare are moving from the Baltej Pavilion to the Century Plaza in Tamuning, TakeCare said recently in a press release.

FHP Vision Center will be closed from Dec. 19 to Dec. 31 and will open at the new location on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

“Customers with an optical benefit rider on vision insurance who wish to use that benefit before the end of the year are encouraged to come to the FHP Vision Center before Dec. 19. Alternatively, customers can use the optical benefit rider at any participating network provider until Dec. 31,” TakeCare said in the release.

Current GovGuam members can continue to take advantage of the 2023 optical benefit until Sept. 30, 2023, and may call 671-646-5825 for more information.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TakeCare offices will be closed from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30.

Claims submissions can be dropped off at TakeCare’s new location beginning Dec. 27.

Group premium payments can be made at FHP during this period. Or members may make payments online on the TakeCare website portal. See link: https://pay.takecareasia.net/general_payment_page.

Members who need assistance during the closure are encouraged to call customer service at 671-646-3526 or email customerservice@takecareasia.com.