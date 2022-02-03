The FHP Health Center has a new dentist who comes to Guam from Washington.

Dr. Jurga D. Martini, DMD, recently joined the FHP Dental Center, according to a press release.

“FHP Dental Center welcomes Dr. Martini as our newest dentist,” said Rose Grino, R.N, FHP health care delivery administrator. “Dr. Martini’s years of experience and dentistry knowledge will greatly benefit FHP patients.”

She earned her doctor of dental medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine, and her doctor of dental surgery at Kaunas Medical Academy, School of Dentistry in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Dr. Martini has practiced dentistry in Seattle, Washington, since 2000. In 2003 she founded Advanced Metropolitan Dentistry, the press release states.

She is a member of the American Dental Association and in 2018 she became a Master of the Academy of General Dentistry.

The Dental Center is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 671-646-5825 for more information.