While Guam's tourism industry has ground to a halt, $32.7 million is being invested in renovations to the Fiesta Resort Guam.

When the Tumon Bay hotel reopens, it will take on a new look and new identity – Crowne Plaza Resort Guam – under the InterContinental Hotels Group.

During the renovations, which are expected to last about a year, the resort will remain closed.

Some jobs will be shed while others will be kept.

The numbers were not provided.

"The hotel owner, Asia Pacific Hotels Inc., is making the best use of the period that the hotel is closed to complete the refurbishment, and will keep on a number of colleagues for the next 12 months to manage through the period, before going through a process of recruiting for all hotel positions again in early 2021," said Chris Waite, director of communications for Australasia and Japan for IHG.

Asia Pacific Hotels is a business unit under the Tan Holdings Group of companies.

While COVID-19 has halted visitor arrivals into Guam since March, the hotel owner and its management partner expressed long-term confidence in the island's tourism future.

"Guam is a much-loved destination, and we know that travelers will be back in force as soon as they can, and we know that a world-renowned brand like Crowne Plaza will help attract those travelers from around the world and deliver an amazing hospitality experience," said Jennifer Tan Su, executive vice president of Asia Pacific Hotels Inc.

The Crowne Plaza Resort Guam is slated to reopen in May 2021 with 322 fully renovated rooms, a club lounge, fully refurbished public areas and a garden, IHG stated.

The hotel will also add two new swimming pools.

"Guam is a global destination with a strong and growing inbound tourism footprint, and is a favorite with travelers from Korea, Taiwan and Japan," Waite stated. "Fiesta Resort Guam has enjoyed a privileged location and reputation over the years and, while the target market won’t change, a global brand like Crowne Plaza will help to bring a new level of hospitality to Guam and attract guests from around the world."

IHG announced its entry into Micronesia in October 2019, and now manages Fiesta Resort Guam and Fiesta Resort Saipan, following the signing of management agreements with Asia Pacific Hotels Inc.