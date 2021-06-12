'Fiestahan' to help Filipino-Guamanians celebrate Independence Day

Lotte Hotel Guam will help celebrate the 123rd anniversary of Philippine Independence Day with “Fiestahan” at La Seine Restaurant.

Lotte Hotel chef Pete Dizon and his creative culinary team will showcase their versions of Filipino traditional favorite dishes at lunchtime on June 12, the hotel announced in a press release.

“The taste of Filipino dishes brings the comfort of home and a sense of pride not only to me but to all Filipinos who span the globe,” said Tes Reyes-Burrier, food and beverage director.

“Filipinos may not be all in the Philippines but remain connected in heart, mind and stomach when we commemorate our independence while gathering where we are and enjoying the comforts of Filipino dishes,” she said.

Pinakbet, seafood kare-kare, “lechon,” or whole roast pig, and an array of popular Filipino desserts will be featured. A local Filipino musical group will be serenading diners with Filipino songs.

(Daily Post Staff)