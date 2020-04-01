Guam’s delegate is cautioning local financial institutions against actions that could be considered efforts to defraud customers.

Del. Michael San Nicolas sent letters to financial institutions – some of which he praised for helping their customers, while warning others.

The federal legislation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, was recently signed into law by President Donald Trump. It includes provisions for mortgage loan forbearance on any mortgages that are federally affiliated, including, but not limited to, VA mortgages, Rural Development mortgages, and mortgages serviced by local banks as part of federally-sponsored Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac portfolios.

San Nicolas said he’s received constituent complaints about certain financial institutions requiring lengthy documentation and proof of need to get mortgage forbearance as a result of the COVID-19 disaster. He said he couldn’t identify the banks residents complained about.

“It has been brought to my office’s attention by impacted constituents that certain financial institutions on Guam may be layering forbearance processing requirements on customers that are not actually required by federal regulators. Further concerning is the idea that these financial institutions are claiming that such requirements are mandated by the federal government or an affiliated federal entity,” he stated in the letter.

“Please be advised that such practices may be regarded as willfully fraudulent if the intent is to encumber the forbearance processing and thereby dissuading customers from seeking the sanctioned relief.”

San Nicolas is vice chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, which has oversight over financial institutions.

He said the U.S. Attorney’s Office or other federal agencies with jurisdiction could take action against fraudulent acts.

"The federal law we passed does not require loads of paperwork for mortgage forbearance to be processed," San Nicolas stated. "We were notified of one bank in particular that was falsely claiming that paperwork and proof of need were required by Freddie Mac guidelines and that is untrue. Fraudulently making the process of disaster relief more difficult is a serious offense that should not be inadvertently committed.”

He said residents experiencing difficulty in getting service for their mortgage forbearance can contact the Federal Housing Finance Agency at fhfa.gov, or the Office of Congressman San Nicolas at sannicolas.house.gov.

Residents who believe they are being fraudulently required to go through more steps than necessary for federal relief can also contact the Guam U.S. Attorney's Office at justice.gov/usao-gu.