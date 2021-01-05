The island’s first bariatric surgery was successfully performed recently, marking a major development in Guam’s fight against obesity and diabetes.

Dr. Christian Eusebio performed the procedure at Guam Regional Medical City.

The surgery marks the realization of a three-year goal for Eusebio, who has been working to successfully implement the island’s first bariatric, or metabolic, surgery program to combat Guam’s obesity and diabetes epidemic.

The surgery went smoothly with no complications and the patient was discharged the following day, GRMC stated.

“The first procedure done on Guam was a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy or LSG,” said Dr. Eusebio, “Overall, the results are excellent in weight loss and remission of most obesity-related comorbidities. LSG is also less morbid than some other bariatric operations, such as laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, because of its technical simplicity and limited alteration of the normal anatomy.”

Dr. Eusebio is a surgeon at Island Surgical Center who can also practice at GRMC. He was assisted during the surgery by GRMC surgeon Dr. Nicholas Bandy.

“The surgery went very quickly and smoothly and without complications. If I was not told ahead of time this was the first procedure, I would have been easily convinced Dr. Eusebio has been doing this here for years,” said Dr. Bandy, “Bariatric surgery has not been a routine part of my practice in the past, but the data are clear that this is a lifesaving and medically necessary surgery that provides excellent and durable outcomes.”

According to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, this surgery, in addition to weight loss, treats conditions like diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, arthritis, and acid reflux.

Bariatric surgery greatly reduces the risk of death from cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and other diseases, GRMC stated. These diseases are in the top five causes of death on Guam.

“Given the rates of obesity on Guam, this procedure should be embraced strongly by the medical system, including our local insurance companies,” said Dr. Bandy.

The patient was referred to Dr. Eusebio for bariatric surgery by her primary care physician, Dr. Arania Adolphson at IHP Medical Group. “Under my care, the patient followed a diet and medication treatment plans and still struggled with her health conditions. Because she was so disciplined and determined to meet the physical and mental criteria, I knew she was a great candidate for metabolic surgery and referred her to Dr. Christian Eusebio for consultation and treatment,” said Dr. Adolphson.

“Metabolic surgery, when done successfully and managed well, can improve many underlying health conditions including diabetes, hypertension and knee osteoarthritis. I am happy the patient’s surgery was a success and look forward to the improvement of her health and wellbeing.”

The patient is expected to lose, on average, 60-70% of her excess body weight, which will be roughly 70-80 pounds.

Since the surgery, the patient has lost 20 pounds, and more importantly her high blood pressure and sugar levels have dropped to a safe range, the hospital stated.

These positive changes to serious medical conditions will enable the patient to lead a healthier, longer life, GRMC stated.

“GRMC is proud to support Guam’s first bariatric and metabolic surgery program. This is an exciting medical development for Guam, where so many of our people suffer serious weight issues and medical conditions as a result,” said Dr. Michael Cruz, GRMC president/CEO.