First Hawaiian Inc., the parent company of First Hawaiian Bank, announced Thursday that it has appointed James M. Moses as vice chairman and chief financial officer of First Hawaiian Inc. and First Hawaiian Bank, effective Jan. 3, 2023, the institution said in a press release.

“Jamie brings more than 20 years of diverse banking experience to the team. His track record of driving financial growth in complex organizations makes him a great fit for First Hawaiian. We look forward to integrating his expertise into our ongoing initiatives,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Inc. chairman, president and CEO. “I want to thank Ralph Mesick for serving as our interim CFO and effectively guiding us through this transition period.”

Moses joins the company from First Bank in St. Louis, Missouri, where he served as executive vice president and CFO. His previous experience includes serving as EVP and CFO of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, and senior vice president – manager, asset liability management at Webster Bank. During his career, Moses has been credited with developing, maintaining and executing regional and product-specific pricing strategies for a multibillion-dollar interest-bearing deposit portfolio, and has been instrumental in guiding large-scale technology enhancements, First Hawaiian said in the release.