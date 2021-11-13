Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank chairman, president and CEO, announced the promotion of Edward Untalan to executive vice president and retail banking region manager for the Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands region. Untalan has more than 34 years of banking and finance experience and is the first executive vice president for the Guam and CNMI region. He is responsible for strategic business development and growth opportunities for the Maite, Dededo and Tamuning branches on Guam and the Gualo Rai and Oleai branches on Saipan, the bank stated in a press release.

Untalan joined First Hawaiian in 2004 as an assistant vice president/business banking officer and was shortly promoted to vice president and team leader, where he led the business banking and commercial loan platform for the Maite branch. He was then appointed as the senior vice president and Maite Banking Center manager in December 2009, expanding his role to have oversight of the Guam and CNMI auto dealer center. In 2016, Untalan was promoted to senior vice president/Guam-CNMI region manager where he became responsible for all five branches within the region.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Untalan currently serves as vice chairman of the Guam Chamber of Commerce board of directors, chairman of the Cathedral Basilica finance council, and president of the Guam Bankers Association. He also has served in the St. Anthony Parish finance council, Guam International Airport Authority board of directors, Guam Community College board of trustees, Redemptoris Mater archdiocesan administrative council, and Hurao Academy board of directors.