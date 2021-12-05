Fitch Ratings Inc. has released an updated credit report on the Guam Power Authority’s revenue bonds, maintaining GPA’s rating at “BBB" with a rating outlook of stable, GPA stated in a media release.

“We’re very pleased that GPA has sustained its investment-grade bond rating. This is a confirmation of GPA’s continuous operational improvements, good financial strength of our reserves, and commitment to strengthen its financial health,” said GPA General Manager John M. Benavente. “This was also possible because of the dedicated professionalism and performance of GPA’s workforce, support of the community, governance of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, and the oversight of the Guam Public Utilities Commission."

Tied into saving ratepayers millions of dollars is GPA’s request for a public hearing on Bill 212-36, the legislation that would allow GPA to refinance its 2012 bond at substantially lower interest rates, thereby resulting in the reduction of bond loan payments by about $15 million annually.

The rating agency highlighted some of the following factors in affirming GPA’s rating at “BBB," outlook stable:

• GPA’s strong revenue defensibility, being the sole provider of electric service on Guam and its strong service area characteristics supported by the U.S. military presence.

• GPA’s commitment to implement its updated 2021 Integrated Resource Plan that looks to improve operating cost flexibility risk profile by maintaining resource sufficiency, improve operating flexibility and reduce operating costs.

• GPA’s debt profile is considered neutral to the rating. All of the authority’s outstanding electric system revenue bonds are fixed and amortize steadily through 2044.