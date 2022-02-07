Flagship SUV unveiled at AK

The 2022 Lexus LX600, the flagship of the of the SUV lineup for the luxury auto brand, was revealed at the Atkins Kroll Guam Lexus grand showcase, the showroom for Lexus vehicles, Friday evening in Tamuning.

AK director of sales Tom Mazzei gave a description of the vehicle as Trina Cruz, marketing and sales director for the company, and John Kim, Lexus sales consultant, pulled the cover off the new car in a dramatic reveal. A small audience enjoyed wine and appetizers as they inspected the vehicle.

The white LX600 in the showcase carries a price tag of around $115,000, according to Mazzei, and the vehicle in the showroom was sold before it arrived on Guam. The purchaser of the vehicle was off island, and will take delivery of the car this week, Mazzei said.

Those attending the unveiling were able to inspect the vehicle, which is powered by a 3.3-liter V-6 engine that generates 409 horsepower. Mazzei gave a demonstration of the many features of the LX600, including a control panel that allows operators to configure the seating options in the cabin, from a flat cargo option to third row seating, at the touch of a button.

From the driver's seat, the operator is within easy reach of the vehicle's technology command center, with upper and lower displays that offer roughly 19 inches of screen access to manipulate Apple Car Play or Android Auto. A rear seat entertainment system is offered along with several device charging ports.

The intelligent assistant is enabled by saying "Hey Lexus." From there, the operator can, by voice command, adjust climate control, entertainment options and navigation points, or fine-tune the 10-speaker premium sound system.