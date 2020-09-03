For this Guam girl turned beauty industry entrepreneur, the road to seeing her dreams come true is lined with prayers - and sets of beautifully lush lashes.

Donna Blas Arcangel, of Asan, is now in Las Vegas where her line Sexy Beautiful Lashes is getting a nod – and a wink – from the business community and Las Vegas Entrepreneurs Magazine.

Arcangel graces the cover of the magazine's Sept. 15 issue. And to promote the issue, the magazine has put the cover on billboards around Las Vegas.

"(The magazine) put me on 16 billboards and that was shocking to me," said the mother of four. "My 10-year-old says, 'Mommy, you're famous now!'"

Even as a child, Arcangel knew she wanted to start her own business.

"I dreamt of being my own boss," she said. "I used to tell my family that I would grow up and have my business. Every time I had a job, I knew – there was something in the back of my mind – I was supposed to be my own boss. I just didn't know how."

In 2011, she moved to Las Vegas and wanted to do something she was passionate about. Makeup and beauty was something she always enjoyed so she started a gig working with makeup at a department store.

Arcangel said she had worked with lashes and would often layers or use other tricks to help her clients' eyes pop.

"One day, I was sitting with a friend who is a makeup artist as well. She was trying to create a lash for a contestant in a pageant," she said. "I said, 'Give me some time and let me try something.'"

She designed a lash and brought it to a factory and asked if they could make it for her.

They were skeptical, Arcangel recalled, laughing.

"It was fluffy and so full that ... they said it wouldn't work," she said.

They made it anyway. But they also made a "junior lash," Arcangel said, which they thought would actually stay.

She said gave the original version to her friend who applied it on his beauty contestant client. It worked – and in more than one way.

"He put it on somebody and all of a sudden, everyone wanted this lash," she said.

And they didn't just want that lash, they started asking Arcangel if she could design different lashes.

"I started getting more orders and people were like, 'I'll pay you, I'll pay you.' I was like, 'This is my thing,'" she said.

She designs her lashes with comfort and affordability in mind, as well.

Her lashes, which range in thickness, shape, color and overall style, have a comfortable cotton band. They last up to 30 uses with proper care, she said.

"So they more than pay for themselves. And I have some girls that have the same lashes for four months," she said. "I have them from natural to drag and I'm very proud of them. I love the quality, they're beautiful, they're so fluffy and they're fun to wear."

She's since gained a business partner. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, they started discussions with department stores and some contracts are pending. Her online sales continue to do well.

"When we were talking – me and my friend – about designing this (first) lash, I wasn't even thinking about it becoming a business," she said. "But when I got this lash and I opened it, it was so beautiful. I was so proud."

She said how the opportunity came along and how she had the idea for a unique design to help a friend are all part of her faith in God.

"The thing is, God puts all the right people in your life at the right time," she said, adding that the gumption to go for it was spurred along by a friend who also is a business developer.

"One day we were having a conversation and he asked ... 'What do you plan to do for the rest of your life? Don't you want to be making money when you're sleeping?'" she said.

And while perhaps she's not quite there yet, she said, she's enjoying the ride. Immensely.

Arcangel is branching out as well, into fitness wear and men's underwear. Something she never thought about doing.

"I pray about all my business decisions. I was brought up in Guam, we're very religious back home. We pray a lot," she said. "God has always been my rock. I pray about everything and I feel like that has so much to do with my success."

'Just go for it'

She said if there's some advice she would offer young entrepreneurs, it would start with: "Sit with the winners, because your conversation is definitely different."

She said when you're around successful people, you're always learning and absorbing.

"And never think you can't do it. You have to be positive. You have to try and just go for it," she said.

One other bit of encouragement she'd like to offer?

"Find ways to make people smile," she said.

"When I go places, I pack a bunch of eyelashes in my bag. I'll go to the Starbucks drive-thru, and I'll hand them a pair of lashes ... just to put a smile on their face.

"I think when you try to make people happy ... if you can put a smile on their face, that's what's going to make your business grow," she said, saying she's actually gained new clients by genuinely caring about other people and wanting to make a difference. "It comes from giving, from serving."