Foremost and Coca-Cola recognize employees for 35 years of service

Foremost Foods Inc. and Coca-Cola Beverage Co. (Guam) Inc. recently recognized two employees who have been with the beverage group of companies for 35 years and counting, the companies stated Feb. 11 in a press release.

In an annual awards ceremony recognizing employees who have been in service at Foremost and Coca-Cola, Benson Ayson and Zaldy Ponce were honored for 35 years of commitment and dedication to their jobs.

Ponce started with Foremost Foods on Oct. 16, 1986, as a warehouse specialist and stayed on the job for 15 years.

For the next 12 years, since June 2001, Ponce held various positions at Foremost Foods, including route sales specialist for dairy and dairy specialist on the production line of milk, water and ice cream when the Foremost plant was operational.

Today, he covers the night shift in his role as a distribution specialist responsible for chilled products.

When asked why he remains with Coca-Cola and Foremost after 35 years, Ponce said, “I invested my time with this company because of the previous benefits and longtime relationships I have built with my team over the years. I continue to work with Foremost and Coca-Cola Guam because of the experience I gained personally and professionally.”

A family man, Ponce said he appreciates the flexibility in his work schedule that the group of companies provides.

Ponce said he is dedicating his 35 Years of Service Award to his family.

“My family inspires me to do my best and continue to push forward with my career no matter the changes I go through with my company. My wife and family have always been supportive! This (award) is dedicated to my wife, Lydia Ponce, and my three beautiful daughters, Elizabeth, Jennifer and Tiffany,” he said.

Ayson joined Foremost Foods on Nov. 7, 1986, as a warehouse specialist, a position he held for 11 years. In March 1997, he became a route sales representative for ice and then for bottled water five years later. He is at present a distribution specialist covering the southern route including Naval Base Guam, Naval Hospital Guam and Polaris Point.

A time management professional, Ayson ensures timely deliveries and strict compliance with regular truck inspections. Known for being a conscientious team player, Benson communicates with business consultants, the client-facing members of the beverage distribution group of companies, if deadlines cannot be met, thereby managing client expectations.

“Zaldy and Benson are very reliable. The only time they would call out is if they are sick,” said Janice Castro, distribution manager of Coca-Cola and Foremost. “They both take their jobs seriously. With both of them, I don’t have to worry about anything not getting done. They’re the kind of colleagues you’d wish to have on your team."

Marcos W. Fong, CEO of Foremost Foods and Coca-Cola Beverage Co., said, “Zaldy and Benson exemplify the type of dedicated and professional employees we are proud to have on our team. There are many more like them that see their work beyond just a job, but a service to our community.”