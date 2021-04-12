Foremost donates milk to over 5,000 families in need on Guam

Foremost Foods Inc. has donated 500 cases of Foremost 1% low-fat milk to families in need on Guam. This latest donation is part of the company’s continuing commitment to support the island that it calls home, the company stated in a press release issued April 9.

Foremost Foods CEO Marcos W. Fong said, “We are introducing our new low-fat UHT milk and, what better way is there to do so than to put it in the hands of many people who still need assistance getting back on their feet? Our company is committed to support our island before, during and after the pandemic. This is our community, and these are our neighbors. We are blessed to be in a position to help.”

The company has partnered with several nonprofit organizations on Guam to distribute 6,000 individual quarts of Foremost 1% low-fat UHT milk to more than 5,000 families collectively served by Catholic Social Service, the Salvation Army, Senior Center Operation, Adult Day Care Program, Ministry to the Homeless, St. Dominic’s Senior Care Home and the Mayors' Council of Guam.