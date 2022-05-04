Foremost Foods supplies Harvest House with milk for foster kids

DONATION: Marcos W. Fong, CEO, Foremost Foods Inc., left, turns over 30 gallons, or 10 cases, of Foremost UHT milk to Harvest House Executive Director Bethany Taylor recently at the Foremost distribution facility in Barrigada Heights. Foremost is supplying milk for foster kids each month through December through the Harvest House ministry. Courtesy Foremost Foods

Foremost Foods Inc. entered into an agreement with Harvest House in April to donate, from April to December, 120 quarts of Foremost UHT milk every month to children in foster care through the Harvest House ministry, Foremost announced in a press release.

Foremost Foods CEO Marcos W. Fong reached out to Harvest House to find out if a donation of milk and juices would be meaningful to children in foster care and the families that host them.

“Over our 70-plus years of history on Guam, Foremost has always looked for opportunities to support those in need. Foster children need all the support from organizations like Harvest House and we’re honored to play a role,” Fong said.

