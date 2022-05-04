Foremost Foods supplies Harvest House with milk for foster kids

Foremost Foods Inc. entered into an agreement with Harvest House in April to donate, from April to December, 120 quarts of Foremost UHT milk every month to children in foster care through the Harvest House ministry, Foremost announced in a press release.

Foremost Foods CEO Marcos W. Fong reached out to Harvest House to find out if a donation of milk and juices would be meaningful to children in foster care and the families that host them.

“Over our 70-plus years of history on Guam, Foremost has always looked for opportunities to support those in need. Foster children need all the support from organizations like Harvest House and we’re honored to play a role,” Fong said.