Forever 21 closes its Guam store

The local Forever 21 store that nearly survived the bankruptcy closings that shut down more than 100 stores nationwide is closing its doors.

Monte Mesa, Guam Premier Outlets general manager, said the they worked with the store in an effort to keep them open but “unfortunately with COVID-19 it made their decision easier to close it down.”

He said Forever 21 isn’t the only store that has been struggling and unless tourists start streaming into the island and into local stores, he anticipates more businesses will find it more and more difficult to stay open.

“The (island’s) only economic driver is tourism,” he said. “Look at the hotels in Tumon. They’re empty … and 12,000 employees are out of jobs.”

He said with that many people out of a job, and others who have lost work hours, fewer people are spending money.

Guam Department of Labor officials anticipate that 38,000 people would have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

And on top of that lack of spending money, he said, people are still afraid of the COVID-19 epidemic so they’re not going out too much.

Bankruptcy

In February, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross approved the sale of the retailer to its two largest landlords – Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners – and Authentic Brands Group, marking the end of control by the Chang family.

Forever 21 was a creation of its founders, Korean immigrants who built the Los Angeles-based chain into an international empire, but it fell into trouble after failing to keep up with consumers' tastes, among other problems.

The new owners agreed to pay $81 million in cash and assume certain liabilities, including $53 million in merchandise not yet paid for.

