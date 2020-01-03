Forever 21, a “fast-fashion” brand geared to teens and young adults, is closing stores across the country after the retailer filed for bankruptcy in September but the Guam location will not follow suit.

“We are not closing,” Sheryl Jacinto, a store manager at the Forever 21 location in the Guam Premier Outlets complex, told The Guam Daily Post on Thursday.

She did acknowledge customers have been asking if the location would close. The store posted some items that were on sale for as much as 60%.

On the social media app TikTok, a video and music forum popular with the teen set, a “why Forever 21 is closing” theme is trending showing Hot Cheetos-emblazoned apparel and other items the users deem odd or missing any fashion mark.

The Forever 21 website displays codes for 50% off in-store and online apparel.

The retailer's founders Jin Sook and Do Won Chang lost their billionaire status in July, according to Forbes magazine.

According to court documents, the company is expected to close 111 stores in the United States. Twenty-nine of the stores on the list for closure are located in the state of California.

The retailer has 460 stores nationwide.

In a letter published on its website the company stated, “We are confident this is the right path for the long-term health of our business. Once we complete a reorganization, Forever 21 will be a stronger more viable company that is better positioned to prosper for years to come.”