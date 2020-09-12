Bill Barney, former head of Global Cloud Xchange, is to join the board of east Asian investor Prospector Pacific, which owns telecommunications provider IT&E, according to a Sept. 10 article in Capacity Media magazine.

Barney, who left GCX in January when the company was reorganized under new owners, will join the Prospector Pacific board as a nonexecutive director in February 2021, according to the Capacity article written by Alan Burkitt-Gray.

“I have known IT&E since my first days in the 1990s working in the Asia Pacific region,” said Barney. “I am honored and look forward to joining the Prospector Pacific board to support IT&E and their other ventures into a new stage of growth during this rapidly evolving era of digital transformation.”

Barney has been based in Hong Kong for more than 20 years, working for a number of companies including Orange, Verizon and Hutchison. He was CEO of Asia Netcom and Pacnet, before becoming CEO of GCX in 2014 and Reliance Communications the following year.

He is now chairman and managing partner of Asian Century Equity, which invests private capital in technology companies in emerging markets.

“We are excited to have Bill join our board as he brings more than 20 years of experience in operating and investing across the Asia Pacific region,” said Jim Beighley, CEO of Prospector Pacific.

“Bill’s extensive industry knowledge will be a definite asset as we move into our next stage of growth and expansion for IT&E and other telecom-related ventures.”

In addition to its investment in IT&E with SK Telecom, Prospector Pacific invests in telecom-related businesses across the Pacific region.

GCX is a global telecom network services provider.