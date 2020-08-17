Former GHURA chairman wants legal fees reimbursed

Former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board Chairman David Sablan is seeking reimbursement of legal fees from the agency.

Sablan is one of six former commissioners accused of taking part in secret meetings, including meetings that were held to facilitate the awarding of millions of dollars in low-income housing tax credits to certain companies.

Former GHURA Director Michael Duenas was also charged, along with the former commissioners, but pleaded guilty to conspiracy as a misdemeanor.

Sablan faced the most charges and was one of six former commissioners who went to trial, where they were ultimately acquitted of wrongdoing. With a not guilty verdict in tow, charges against the remaining three former commissioners were dismissed by prosecutors.

Sablan appeared during a GHURA board meeting Aug. 14, seeking an update on his claim for reimbursement of legal expenses through the Government Claims Act.

"I do hope that maybe by the next meeting of the board, this matter could be decided," Sablan said.

GHURA's legal counsel is still reviewing the claim and there is no date set for when the review will be completed.

A claims amount was not stated during the meeting.

'A second bite at the apple'

Current GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna told The Guam Daily Post that he could not comment on the amount or who else filed claims due to the potential for litigation.

"It's unfortunate that a previous board, whose actions brought so much instability upon this organization, is back for a second bite at the apple," Topasna said. "The FY 2019 audit is testament that the career employees have worked hard to turn our image around. We've moved past the sins of the past."