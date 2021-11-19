A man who grew up on Guam and who worked as a congressional aide in then-Del. Madeleine Bordallo's office is one of the top lobbyists in 2021, as selected by the Virginia-based National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics.

Paulo Pontemayor received recognition in his capacity as the director of government regulations for the Catholic Health Association of the United States, which comprises more than 600 hospitals and 1,600 long-term care and other health facilities in all 50 states.

Pontemayor was a salutatorian in Father Duenas Memorial School's Class of 2000. He graduated in 2005 from the University of Washington in Seattle.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics announced the top 100 lobbyists for 2021 on Thursday after a seven-week nomination process.

Nominees were judged in a blind process based on the following criteria: Saw significant legislative success in 2021; were innovative in their field or policy area during 2021; are held in high regard by their clients and peers; and are individuals who give back to their community through charity or pro bono work, according to the lobbying institute.

Information was provided in a press release.