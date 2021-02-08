The Guam Visitors Bureau membership has elected four members to serve on the GVB board of directors for a two-year term effective immediately. The election was conducted virtually.

The board members who were elected are: Charles Bell, vice president for operations, DFS T-Galleria; Jeff Jones, president and CEO, Triple J Group; Ben Ferguson, general manager, Pacific Islands Club, senior managing director, P.H.R. Ken Micronesia Inc.; and Stephen Gatewood, president, SGC, Gatewood Enterprises LLC and Exporta Guam.

“We very much look forward to working with the newly elected board of directors,” said Gerry Perez, vice president, GVB. “GVB values the voices that collectively represent our tourism industry, and we will make sure everyone is heard, especially as we work hard to reopen our island and rebuild our economy during this pandemic.”