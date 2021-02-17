Free session offers tips on tax planning for business

The Guam Chamber of Commerce, the Guam Contractors Association and the Guam Small Business Development Center have invited members to join in on March 3 for an information session via Zoom with Joe Arnett, according to a press release.

Arnett, senior adviser at Deloitte & Touche, will discuss tax planning for small businesses.

When running a business, it is important to understand and keep up to date with the current tax laws in order to make reasonable business decisions, according to the invitation.

The session will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

There is no fee to attend, but spots are limited.

Advance registration is required, according to the release. A day prior to the training, participants will receive a separate email with instructions to log into Zoom. If you don't receive any emails from SBDC, check your junk or spam inbox.

For more information, contact Laurine Sablan 735-2590.