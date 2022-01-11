Guam Unique Merchandise and Arts launched its “I Businun Mami” home-based business training program in Dededo this month.

This pilot is designed to assist individuals looking to start their own home-based business or enhance an existing business operated from their home.

Funded by a grant from the Administration for Native Americans and the Guam Economic Development Authority, the mission of the program is to “Create community commerce and networking through the development of Guam-centric cottage industries within Guam’s 19 villages,” according to GUMA.

The training and mentoring program is in partnership with the Mayors' Council of Guam.

The nonprofit will also be working with the mayors to develop village directories of businesses in each municipality, and will assist in hosting village trade fairs.

“We are excited to expand our current entrepreneurial training program to help our residents create new or enhance their current home-based businesses throughout our 19 villages,” said Monica Guzman, executive director of the GUMA Program.

“This is so important in light of job losses brought about by the current COVID pandemic. We have so many trained and talented people who can transform their skills into viable home-based businesses with the right support.”

Mayor Melissa Savares of Dededo will host the two-session pilot program on Jan. 15 and Jan. 22 at the Dededo Senior Citizen Center. The sessions are open to all resident entrepreneurs of Dededo.

Interested individuals are urged to contact the mayor’s office or GUMA at 671-646-3448 to register.

Since 2016, GUMA has provided mentoring to over 220 artists, cultural producers and entrepreneurs and has incubated 32 local businesses. The program is free to all participants and is paid for through local and federal grants and the generosity of GUMA donors.