The Guam Association of Realtors, one of the biggest nonprofit organizations on Guam, celebrates 50 years of being the constant “voice for real estate” on Guam, the association stated in a press release.

With more than 500 members, GAR continues its commitment to be an essential organization whose primary objectives focus on protecting the interest of its members and the community while advocating for the ultimate American dream of homeownership, the association stated.

Shawn Blas, principal broker at RE/MAX Pacific Alliance Realty, as the new president of GAR, leads the organization in celebrating 50 years of active contributions to the island.

“Along with my leadership team for the association, we look forward to bridging the gap between Realtors and our island leaders to be a valuable partner in formulating positive and effective real estate laws,” Blas said.

In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, GAR will be hosting community- and member-focused events to advance its objective to be a positive partner and contributor to the island, the association stated in the press release.