Gas prices jump after months of decreases

Gas prices jumped 15 cents at local gas stations – the first increase after about two months of decreasing prices.

The price of regular unleaded fuel decreased to a low of $2.98 per gallon a few weeks ago. On Thursday, Mobil gas stations led the rise of price at the pump to $3.13 per gallon. Shell and 76/Circle K are expected to follow suit, as Guam's gasoline retailers have historically mirrored each other's gas prices – whether it's an increase or a decrease. Unlike other jurisdictions, where gas prices differ depending on location, most, if not all, of Guam's gas stations sell gas at the same price.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on May 6 announced she will likely lift some of the public health emergency restrictions next week if the number of new COVID-19 cases remains low.

Gas prices earlier this year were up to $4.25 per gallon before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Guam's shores.

In March, gasoline prices decreased at least four times as cities and towns across the United States began lockdowns with COVID-19 cases popping up. Leon Guerrero in mid-March declared a public health emergency and instituted a shutdown of nonessential government agencies and businesses.

The travel and economic slowdown across the globe because of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to crude oil prices dropping to historic lows.

'Mismatch in supply/demand'

Oil prices rose sharply earlier this week following news of well shut-ins across the U.S. shale patch accompanied by reports about the lockdown easing in many states, according to Oilprice.com. However, prices slid again following news that included high job losses.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have said the worst days for the oil industry may be over.

"The greatest mismatch in supply/demand is probably behind us," Morgan Stanley stated, noting that as communities around the globe lift restrictions, demand for fuel will increase. The company warns, however, that the road to recovery will be long as communities slowly lift their restrictions.