Core Tech International won top honors for three construction projects on Guam during the Guam Contractors Association annual Excellence in Construction Awards and Contractor of the Year virtual event Thursday.

Core Tech International won the 2020 Excellence in Construction First Place Overall Project Award for the Summer Town Estates IV; Second Place Overall Project Award for the Bayview & Oceanview Renovation; and Third Place Overall Project Award for the Guam Power Authority Tumon Lateral Conversion Project.

The overall local winner of Excellence in Construction competes at the national level during the Associated Builders and Contractors annual awards event.

Black Construction Corp. won the 2020 GCA Contractor of the Year award for the company's overall achievement in safety, environment, workforce development and community service.

The company also won a safety award for its residential project at Ocean Ridge Village Homes in Garapan, Saipan.

According to the GCA, other Guam companies were nationally recognized by the Associated Builders and Contractors for safety, quality, diversity and project excellence ranked by work hours, with special designations identified.

These companies are listed as the ABC’s 2019 Top Performers. ABC’s Top 200 Performers: Hensel Phelps (ranked No. 7 of 200); Black Construction Corp. (ranked No. 56 of 200); and Landscape Management Service Inc. (ranked No. 107 of 200). ABC’s Top 120 General Contractors: Hensel Phelps (ranked No. 5 of 120); and Black Construction Corp. (ranked No. 29 of 120). ABC’s Top 30 Specialty Contractors: Landscape Management Services Inc. (ranked No. 19 of 30).