GCC culinary students serving Asia-Pacific dishes

Take your taste buds on a culinary adventure and feast on flavors from the Pacific and beyond. Mark your calendar as Guam Community College culinary students kick off their annual Culinary Takeout Event. Every Thursday, (except April 1) from now until May 6, come and enjoy weekly themed dishes from Hawaii, Korea, Japan, China, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Guam and the Philippines.

Each takeout order will include a set meal, a delicious dessert and bottled water.

About 150 meals will be available for lunch and about 75 for dinner. Meals will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. No preorders will be accepted.

Guests will be required to wear masks and practice safe social distancing.

Event times are:

• Lunch Takeout: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Dinner Takeout: 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at the GCC Multipurpose Auditorium (Building 400).

Meals cost $10 a plate and payment is by cash only.