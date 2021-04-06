GCC’s reverse job fair goes virtual

The Guam Community College's Department of Business and Visual Communications will be hosting its first Virtual LinkUp! event via Zoom.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

LinkUp! is a reverse job fair that will showcase various talented individuals who will present their skills, knowledge, and everything that they have learned as a student at GCC.

There will be 20-plus graduating students with accounting, marketing, supervision & management, and visual communications knowledge who are eager for employers' participation in this annual event. Employers will be able to converse with the students after the event via separate individual links.

Since its inception in 2018, LinkUp! has created job opportunities for graduates throughout the years, according to GCC.