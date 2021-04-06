GCC to hold student showcase and reverse job fair

The Guam Community College is hosting LinkUp!: A Student Showcase and Reverse Job Fair!

The event is 9 a.m. to noon on April 23. It's organized by GCC's Department of Business and Visual Communications. It is the third event but the first held via Zoom, according to a press release.

Since its inception in 2018, LinkUp! has created job opportunities for graduates throughout the years. LinkUp! is a reverse job fair that will showcase various talented individuals who will present their skills, knowledge, and everything that they have learned as a student at the Guam Community College.

There will be 20+ graduating students from Accounting, Marketing, Supervision & Management, and Visual Communications that are eager for your participation in this annual event. Employers will be able to converse with the students after the event via separate individual links.

Interested employers may register for the event at https://linkupwithgcc.com. Once registered, there will be a confirmation link sent for the event.