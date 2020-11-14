Guam Community College will host a virtual Workforce Opportunities Reimagined Conference 2 on Nov. 19 and 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The two-day conference will feature a series of breakout sessions each discussing specific job requirements in the critical areas of our economy that were identified in the first WORC conference in September, according to a release from GCC.

Each session will feature business owners, industry experts and education/training organizations who will discuss the skills needed in a post-COVID-19 economy and the resources to train or upskill the workforce with those skills.

The two-day conference is to kick off with the launch of the Work Ready Communities Initiative, “Light Up Guam,” adding Guam to the U.S.-based network that provides a data-driven framework to close the skills gap and unify workforce development efforts.

WROC2 will host six panels discussing the training needs in critical areas of Guam’s economy:

- Education.

- Safety and sanitation.

- Technology and communications.

- Health care/medical

- Construction and transportation.

- Entrepreneurship.

Everyone, from business owners and managers, to employees and those looking for employment opportunities, is welcome to participate by registering at www.getguamworking.com.

Already, collaborative efforts are being made to support health care and construction industry demands, according to the release.

GCC is working with the University of Guam to train and certify 60 certified nursing assistants. Since the first WORC conference, GCC has begun a Transportation Ship Repair Boot Camp and a Transportation Truck Driving Boot Camp to support the needs of industries critical to the recovery of the economy. A Construction Boot Camp is set to start in December. WORC2 will continue the dialogue and explore effective ways to get the workforce back to work, the release stated.