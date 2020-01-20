GCC to host completion ceremony for Truck Driving Transportation Boot Camp

A dump truck places gravel at a road construction project in this file photo. 

 Matt Weiss

Seven residents have completed the Guam Community College Truck Driving Transportation Boot Camp and will receive their Certificate of Completion at the Mangilao college's campus at 9 a.m. Thursday.

GCC partnered with six local companies to hold the first Truck Driving Transportation Boot Camp to address the shortage of licensed and trained commercial truck drivers on Guam, according to a press release. The partner companies are: V. Angoco Trucking Inc., CTSI Logistics Guam, South Pacific Petroleum Corporation, IP&E Holdings LLC, Ambyth Shipping & Trading Inc. and DeWitt Guam.

The boot camp began on Sept. 16, 2019. Through this program, participants received training to prepare them to test for their C-Class license, which qualifies them to fill the much-needed commercial truck driving jobs that are currently in demand. Participants also earned nationally recognized certificates in: Work Ethics, OSHA-10, National Career Readiness and CPR/Basic First Aid.

Representatives from Adelup, GCC and the six trucking companies will make the presentation of certificates. 

