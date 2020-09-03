Job opportunities may not look the same in a post-pandemic economy.

Faced with the difficulties of doing business in the current environment, entrepreneurs and business owners are looking for innovative ways to operate in a post-pandemic economy.

With new business mindsets come new job opportunities.

This was a topic tackled at Day One of the Guam Community College Workforce Opportunities Reimagined Conference.

Representatives from government and the private sector provided a picture of the island today and where it should be heading.

Varying perspectives were presented by business and government leaders, GCC officials stated. However, the common theme was the need to provide support and training for Guam’s workforce.

“Today, we start a discussion that will help us identify critical areas of employment needing to be filled ... and determine how we can more directly connect a ready workforce to the businesses and organizations that will need more skilled employees in a Post-COVID economy,” said Mary Okada, president of GCC.

Topics discussed included a circular economy emphasizing sustainability and responsibility, and a cannabis industry.

Speakers also emphasized the need for broader access to technology for education and business.

The Workforce Opportunities Reimagined Conference continues today, from 9 a.m.-noon. Day Two will feature seven breakout sessions and allow for more targeted discussions: Construction; Tourism and Hospitality; Healthcare; Retail, Wholesale and Manufacturing; Transportation; Telecommunications, Technology and Automation; and New and Growth Industries.

The conference is open to the public. Those interested in participating can register at www.getguamworking.com.