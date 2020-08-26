GEDA extends deadline for community contribution grant program

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guam Economic Development Authority has announced the extension of its Qualifying Certificate Community Contribution Grant Program deadline for applications.

Applications were originally due on Aug. 28. The deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Sept. 11.

The program aims to provide grant funding up to $10,000 per award to nonprofit organizations toward eligible projects and programs that will benefit the island community. This grant funding is provided by Guam Regional Medical City and TNN Guam, doing business as Tsubaki Hotel.

“Due to the PCOR1 stay-at-home Executive Order, we will be extending the deadline for our QCCC grant program to provide additional time for applicants as they work through any operational challenges arising from COVID-19,” stated Melanie Mendiola, GEDA CEO and administrator.

GEDA will be accepting grant applications online or in its office for projects that must fall within one of the following seven categories: health care; public safety; higher education; cultural preservation; tourist attractions; sports tourism; or economic development.

For more information on the program, interested applicants can go to www.investguam.com/qc-grants or email qcgrants@investguam.com.