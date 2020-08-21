GEDA marks 55th anniversary

The Guam Economic Development Authority turns 55 this week.

GEDA board of directors Vice Chairman Jun Espaldon acknowledged the milestone during the board's monthly meeting on Thursday.

In 1965, Frank Perez and a group of his colleagues introduced a bill to create an economic development authority on Guam but it was vetoed by then-Gov. Manuel Guerrero.

On Aug. 21, 1965, the 8th Guam Legislature passed Bill 167 which became Public Law 8-80, repealing the Guam Finance and Development Administration and creating the Guam Economic Development Authority as a public corporation, Perez said during the board meeting held Thursday on Zoom.

The 8th Guam Legislature also established Guam’s qualifying certificate to entice investments on Guam that would create jobs and stimulate revenues, Perez added.

GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola noted that the 50th anniversary was celebrated with much fanfare, including a golf tournament and a gala.

This year, during a global pandemic, GEDA’s anniversary will be marked in a much more low-key way than it was in 2015.

“It’s a little quieter now, but that’s OK,” said Mendiola.