The Guam Economic Development Authority recently released an update to the Guam 2020-2025 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy. This five-year plan lays out a local economic development strategy-driven framework. The updated document revises existing project priorities from the most recent plan adopted in 2019 and identifies additional projects that address the current and changing economic conditions, including the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the island.

“Since the publication of the 2019 CEDS plan, Guam’s economic outlook has drastically changed due to the pandemic,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Our economic development strategies must continue to evolve to reflect these changes to ensure the continued stability, growth and diversification of our local economy.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Funded through a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the Guam CEDS 2020-2025 Pandemic Recovery Update provides a more relevant roadmap for the economic recovery of the island that takes into consideration the realities of a post-pandemic economy and the development of new industries required to sustain it, GEDA said in its press release. Meetings were held with stakeholders from the public and private sectors as well as the general community to identify strategic initiatives to be included in the plan.

“In the last few years, Guam has received over $20 million in federal funds to support CEDS-related projects and build regional economic development on the island,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “The Guam CEDS 2020-2025 Pandemic Recovery Update will serve as a guide for future public investment and ensure that local economic development projects qualify for certain U.S. EDA grants as well as strengthens their competitiveness to secure other federal funding.”