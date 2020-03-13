GEDA, SBA offer small business loans

Small businesses in need of cash flow assistance after being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for loans with the Small Business Administration or the Guam Economic Development Agency.

President Donald Trump has directed SBA to provide low-interest loans in affected states and territories to help small businesses overcome temporary economic disruptions.

GEDA is offering loans through the GEDA State Small Business Credit Initiative program and the Guam Development Fund Act program, the agency announced Thursday. The initial payment will be deferred for 90 days. The interest rate for the Development Fund is at the U.S. Treasury Index Rate plus 1%. The Small Business Credit Initiative interest rate is dependent on the bank underwriting the loan, according to GEDA documents.

GEDA's loan program is part of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration's Temporary Economic Assistance and Mitigation Guam Plan aimed at helping local businesses get through the current economic lull caused by COVID-19.

However, local businesses have expressed concerns that the plan doesn't truly offer relief to businesses and instead defers payment of taxes, if businesses desire, and offers loans.

The Guam Chamber of Commerce maintains the plan does not address or take into consideration the "core problem" of local businesses being able to sustain adequate working hours for their employees.

"Deferring business privilege tax payments for three months does not provide a company any relief if operational expenses remain status quo but income has decreased," the chamber has stated.

'More than one option'

Through the SSBCI program, local small businesses are able to seek direct financing from three participating financial institutions: BankPacific, Bank of Guam and Community First Federal Credit Union. The program provides a participating lender with the necessary security – in the form of a guarantee – for the lender to approve a loan or line of credit, according to GEDA.

The GDFA program provides financial assistance through direct loans and lines of credit to businesses engaged in agriculture, fishing, manufacturing, tourism and their support industries, and requires letters of declination from two financial institutions.

"Together, these programs provide more than one option and are available to assist local small businesses during this challenging time," GEDA stated.

Who to call

Business owners seeking information on eligibility requirements for the SSBCI program, and how to apply, can call SSBCI program participating lenders:

• Keven Camacho at Bank of Guam: (671) 472-5165

• Byron Evaristo at BankPacific: (671) 479-1179

• Michael Finona at Community First Credit Union: (671) 472-8210

To learn more about the GDFA program, visit www.investguam.com for eligibility requirements.

For more information on the borrowing program, call GEDA's Tria Paulino at 647-4332.