The Guam Economic Development Authority will host an hourlong virtual information session for Series 4 of its Qualifying Certificate Community Contribution Grant Program on Friday, April 16, at 9:30 a.m.. Interested applicants are encouraged to attend. Eligible applicants are not-for-profit organizations and government of Guam agencies. For-profit entities are not eligible, according to a media release from GEDA.

At the information session, GEDA will give an overview of the program and its intent; provide examples of community successes as a result of the grant program; walk through, step-by-step, how to fill out the application and other requirements. There will also be time allotted for questions and answers. GEDA will record the training for access on its website following the session in the event interested applicants are unable to attend.

“Ever since the inception of the grant program in 2019, we have seen terrific community projects emerge as a result. The last two rounds which focused on COVID-19 recovery and workforce development were especially timely for organizations who are taking part in rebuilding our island’s economy,” said Melanie Mendiola, CEO/administrator of GEDA.

The program is funded by community contributions from the Guam Regional Medical City Qualifying Certificate No. 252, with guidelines and funding amounts approved by the GEDA board of directors.

To download the QC4 program information and application please go to www.investguam.com/qc-grants. To register for the information session, visit www.investguam.com.