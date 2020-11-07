GEDA to host small business virtual conference

The Guam Economic Development Authority has announced the dates for its upcoming two-day conference: Taking the Leap; Starting and Growing Your Business in 2021. It is to take place Nov. 19-20, from 9 a.m.-noon both days. The virtual conference, hosted by GEDA, is for small business owners and upcoming entrepreneurs. The free, multitiered, fully interactive conference will provide resources and insight for those wanting to start and grow in Guam's new economy, GEDA stated in a press release. It will offer licensing and marketing guidance, financial options, testimonials from the business community and a variety of other topics of use for the growth of the economy, according to the release.

"We know that many people have lost their jobs and are looking for ways to turn their talents and passions into revenue," said Melanie Mendiola, CEO/administrator of GEDA. "Our goal is to ensure they have access to the information, tools and resources that support their success. We invite you to join us for content and conversation with some of our business community members who are here to guide and inspire entrepreneurs to take the leap at this unprecedented time.”

The two-day conference will include more than 20 public and private sector representatives, as well as the opportunity for post-conference individual counseling sessions with the support of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Guam Small Business Development Center and The Guam Unique Merchandise and Art program.