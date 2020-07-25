GEDA warns of scam targeting small businesses

The Guam Economic Development Authority recently cautioned that an email scam falsely claims to represent the Guam Economic Development Authority.

The scam is being circulated under the guise of promoting the Guam Small Business Pandemic Assistance Grant program.

The email also includes an attachment of the grant application.

The community is advised to avoid responding to these false emails or avoid communication with the sender, GEDA stated in a press release.

Recipients of this email are urged not to provide any personal or business information.

They are also cautioned to avoid clicking on links included in the emails or attachments, as it may result in a virus being loaded on the recipient's computer or phone.

For inquiries concerning this matter, contact Austin Grant via email at austin.grant@investguam.com or by phone at 647-4332.