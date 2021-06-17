Gemkell fundraiser supports GAIN

During the month of May, Gemkell Corp. showed its support for Guam’s stray and homeless animals by holding a fundraiser for Guam Animals In Need at its Friends & Family Outlet location in the Tumon Sands Plaza.

Friends & Family Outlet customers were able to purchase brightly colored GAIN T-shirts, collars, leashes and travel water bowls which raised $2,556 for GAIN. “We've never had a partnership quite like this and we were excited to try something new,” said Alison Hadley, executive director of GAIN.

Gemkell not only donated 100% of the proceeds made from the GAIN item purchases, but they also held a strong social media presence promoting the items as well as GAIN’s mission and GAIN’s adoptable pets. “Community relationships such as this one are so important for both nonprofits and businesses. And we give many thanks to Gemkell and its awesome team for thinking of us at GAIN and making all of this,” Hadley said.

Gemkell met with GAIN’s executive director to deliver the donation check and other donated goodies, and to exchange thanks for everyone’s efforts.

“On behalf of Gemkell, we are pleased to support GAIN’s objectives in sheltering and finding suitable homes for Guam’s unwanted animals,” said Gemkell CEO, George Chiu. “All animals deserve an opportunity to be loved.”