Genpro International donates PPE, snacks for Dededo seniors

Genpro International Inc. and its associates donated personal protective equipment and snack items to the Dededo Senior Citizens Center on Monday, Dec. 14, according to a release from the company.

“We are sharing hand sanitizer, personal facial-cleansing towelettes, and washable face masks with headbands to help protect our manamko’ from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Natividad Bui, Genpro co-owner and vice president of marketing.

“We’ve been a Western Pacific regional distributor of food and nonfood products from Southeast Asia and Australia for 27 years and have always enjoyed giving back to the communities where we operate, because retailers and customers have been so good to us,” said Tri Bui, president and co-owner of Genpro, and husband of Natividad.

“Consistent business has allowed us to expand to islands throughout Micronesia, where we deliver high-quality foods and other high-demand non-food products. It feels good to give back,” said Mr. Bui.

“Mayor of Dededo Melissa Savares indicated that village seniors could really use the extra PPE as well as snacks. So, we dropped off some delicious packaged biscuits for manamko', too,” said Natividad Bui.

Genpro officials said they understand that manamko’ have not been able to get out and about much since the novel coronavirus first caused the lockdown in March. Naturally, Genpro is only too glad to share much-needed supplies at the Office of the Mayor, so Savares’ team can make sure the items are safely delivered into the hands of village seniors this Christmas season, the release stated.